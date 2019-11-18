Stephanie Grisham Reminds Joy Reid of Her Homophobia Scandal

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham ridiculed MSNBC’s Joy Reid on Monday, recalling her homophobic comments on her blog.

Reid on Sunday compared Grisham to Saddam Hussein’s spokesman during the Iraq War, nicknamed “Baghdad Bob.”

Reid said after Grisham’s appearance on Fox News defending the president’s visit to Walter Reed hospital for a physical:

A bit of the Baghdad Bob for you this Sunday morning with the White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, who weirdly doesn’t do press conferences but whose job is to appear on Fox News and issue superlatives about the greatness of the president.

When Fox News asked for comment, Grisham replied, “I’d love to respond, but Ms. Reid would likely just claim something crazy like she was hacked again – just as she did when all of her homophobic blog posts were discovered.”

Homophobic comments from Joy Reid’s old blog The Reid Report were discovered in 2017, but she was never fired as a result. Another post on her blog recommended that readers watch a conspiracy theory documentary on 9/11.

Reid apologized in a statement but later insisted that her old blog was “hacked” after more controversial comments were unearthed – a dubious claim that failed scrutiny by the Daily Beast.

CNN and other news outlets spent most of the day questioning the president’s visit to the hospital, prompting a statement from Trump’s physician.

“Despite some of the speculation, the President has not had any chest pain, nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues,” Navy Cdr. Sean Conley wrote in a statement.