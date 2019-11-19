Notorious Never Trumper George Conway, seemingly triggered by House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes’s (R-CA) pointed opening statement blasting Democrats and the fake news media, kicked off Tuesday’s public impeachment hearing by calling Nunes an “utter disgrace” and “pure garbage.”

Nunes delivered a pointed opening statement at Tuesday’s hearing featuring Vice President Mike Pence aide Jennifer Williams and White House National Security (NSC) Director of European Affairs Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, highlighting the Democrats’ coordinated impeachment narrative with the fake news media, which he called “puppets of the Democratic Party.”

“With their biased misreporting on the Russia hoax, the media lost the confidence of millions of Americans,” Nunes stated.

“And because they refused to acknowledge how badly they botched the story, they’ve learned no lessons and simply expect Americans will believe them as they try to stoke yet another partisan frenzy,” he continued.

Conway, who has frequently taken to Twitter to air his grievances against Trump and the Republicans exposing the holes in the Democrat-led impeachment effort, reacted to Nunes’s statement, calling him an “utter disgrace” and “pure garbage.”

“Nunes is an utter disgrace. His statement, and he, are pure garbage,” Conway wrote:

Nunes is an utter disgrace. His statement, and he, are pure garbage. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 19, 2019

This would not be the first time that Conway has taken aim at a Republican member of the House Intelligence Committee. He gleefully targeted Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) last week, calling her “lying trash” and sharing a photoshopped image depicting her flipping the bird during one of the hearings last week:

And for you @gtconway3d – the one thing I’ve NEVER been called in my life is TRASH. You need serious help. My opponent Taxin’ Tedra can have your sick mysogynist support. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 16, 2019

The photoshopped picture that the Leftist Twitter mob led by George Conway is circulating is FAKE – I’ve been so busy exposing Adam Schiff’s #regimeofsecrecy that I haven’t had time for a manicure in weeks! 💅 Proof from yesterday 👇 https://t.co/TSnTu4bFtX — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 16, 2019

“But the fact that she shamelessly and brazenly lied in a ridiculously trashy gaslighting stunt is indisputably real,” Conway wrote after he was forced to face the fact that the image was fake:

But the fact that she shamelessly and brazenly lied in a ridiculously trashy gaslighting stunt is indisputably real. https://t.co/62bhPiaHvZ — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 16, 2019

Conway also got into a heated Twitter argument with Donald Trump Jr. last week, prompting Trump to blast Conway for “routinely & publicly” embarrassing his wife, Kellyanne:

Each of Taylor, Kent, and Yovanovitch has more intelligence, talent, integrity, decency, honor, and patriotism in each of their fingers than you and your father will ever have. https://t.co/xthvCDPX8C — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 15, 2019

A guy who routinely & publicly embarrasses his wife by attacking her boss for the purpose of getting retweets and building his own brand is giving lectures on honor, integrity & decency. 🙄 I'm sure your family really appreciates it, George. You're a disgrace. https://t.co/KRMMlxKyVh — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 15, 2019

A former Trump campaign and former White House official added Conway “once desperately tried to get a job of his own in the Trump administration but was turned down,” as Breitbart News detailed:

George is jealous of his wife’s success and fame and is shamelessly willing to tear his own family apart to build his personal brand within the resistance,” the former Trump campaign and White House official told Breitbart News. “I distinctly remember him prancing around the campaign offices during the transition aimlessly hoping to get a job in the Administration. No one wanted anything to do with him and if it wasn’t for his wife, he never would have been there in the first place.

Nunes’s full opening statement below: