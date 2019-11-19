Sanctuary State: Illegal Alien Flees to Mexico After Allegedly Killing Woman

An illegal alien accused of killing a woman in a car crash has fled to Mexico to avoid prosecution in the United States after he was released by the sanctuary state of Oregon.

On July 12, illegal alien Alejandro Maldonado-Hernandez allegedly crashed into Patrick Ator and his wife, Janace Ator. At the time, Maldonado-Hernandez was taken to a nearby hospital, where he suffered only minor injuries.

Patrick Ator was treated for severe injuries, while his wife, Janace, died at the hospital as a result of her injuries from the crash.

That day, Maldonado-Hernandez was arrested by Washington County, Oregon law enforcement officials and booked into the local jail for felony second-degree manslaughter, felony third-degree assault, and misdemeanor reckless driving.

Days later, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency placed a detainer on the illegal alien and asked Washington County officials to hold him in jail until they could take him into their custody.

Less than a month later, though, Washington County officials released Maldonado-Hernandez back into the public despite the ICE detainer. Now, Washington County officials say the illegal alien has fled to Mexico to avoid prosecution in the U.S. for killing Janace Ator.

“The decision to rebuff immigration detainers and not to hold dangerous individuals until ICE arrives to pick them up is a costly one,” ICE official Nathalie Asher said in a statement. She went on:

It is real slap in the face to the victim’s friends and family when criminal aliens, in this case a man who has caused the death of a woman and severe injuries to her husband, are released into the community due to dangerous sanctuary policies. How many lives have to be lost before politicians are more concerned about public safety than their own political agendas?

Maldonado-Hernandez remains at-large.

