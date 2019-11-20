Andrew Yang Ignored for First 32 Minutes of Fifth Democrat Debate

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang reached the Democrat debate stage on Wednesday, but moderators ignored him for the first 32 minutes of the debate.

Yang repeatedly raised his hand as moderators focused attention on all the other lower polling candidates, including Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), and billionaire Tom Steyer (D).

Finally, debate moderator Ashley Parker of the Washington Post asked Yang about his “outsider status,” reminding him that he had never served in the military or government.

“What has prepared you to respond to a terrorist attack or a major disaster?” Parker asked.

Yang responded by raising both hands with delight at finally being called on and praised Steyer for criticizing campaign finance in politics and “spending his money in the right way” to fight climate change.

He went on to criticize America for failing the AI arms race against China, calling the United States 25 years behind China when it came to investments in technology.

“The next commander in chief has to be focused on the true threats of tomorrow and that’s what I will bring to the table as commander in chief,” he said.