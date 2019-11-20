Latest CEI Ad Shows How Green New Deal Effects Thanksgiving

A new advertisement from the Competitive Enterprise Institute displays how different Thanksgiving at grandma’s could be should the costly Green New Deal go into effect.
The ad, which lasts for thirty seconds and is called “Scooters,” creates an America where families live under the Green New Deal and are forced to make tradeoffs just to visit grandma for Thanksgiving dinner. The ad is also set to air in the D.C. market on MSNBC before tonight’s Democrat presidential primary debate.
CEI President and CEO Kent Lassman said:
Since Washington politicians are asking the American people to support energy rationing that will lead to higher costs and a complete restructuring of our economy, CEI is asking families to imagine what life would be like under the Green New Deal.
The Green New Deal would cost families tens of thousands of dollars in higher energy, housing, and logistics costs and everyone should think about how those higher costs would affect their daily lives.
A transcript of the family’s remarks in the ad are as follows:
DAD: Uno minuto until we leave for Grandma’s — gobble, gobble!
MOM: Bird’s done…I think. Luke! Get your hands off that stuffing.
DAD: Sophie, we’re leaving without you!
SOPHIE: Chillax, my peeps, it’s like five minutes to gramp’s…Can I drive?
MOM: Not this year, sweetie.
DAD: The Green New Deal has sent the price of gas through the roof!
MOM: If we want to go to gramp’s for Thanksgiving…
DAD: AND still pay the mortgage…
MOM: Desperate times call for desperate measures.
LUKE: I call wishbone!
LUKE: Let’s go!
SOPHIE: You sure we can’t take the car?
DAD: I’m sure.
NARRATOR: The Green New Deal is a bad deal.
According to an online press release, “‘Scooters’ is the second ad in a quarter-million-dollar campaign that began with an ad titled, ‘Can You Afford the Green New Deal,’ which aired on CNN last month.”
A February study on the Green New Deal found the cost of the deal to be somewhere between $51 and $93 trillion over the next ten years.
