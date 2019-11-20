A Wednesday poll has revealed that support for the impeachment of President Donald Trump is slipping in Wisconsin while the president surges ahead of four top Democrat candidates.

For the first time, President Trump is taking the lead ahead of four top Democrat candidates in potential head to head match-ups, according to a Wednesday poll conducted by Marquette University Law School.

According to the survey, only 40 percent of registered voters in Wisconsin believe that President Trump should be impeached and removed from office. That percentage has dropped since last month, when 44 percent answered that the president should be impeached and removed.

“We don’t know how this story is going to end,” said Marquette Poll director Charles Franklin. “At the moment just over half think there was an ask.”

It was also noted that in October — before the public testimony began — the Marquette poll showed that among the respondents who said the president should be impeached, only 44 percent said that Trump should be removed from office, with 51 percent saying that he should not be removed.

When it comes to the head to head match-ups, the president led former vice president Joe Biden by 47 percent to 44 percent (within the margin of error), which turns the tables from August’s survey results that showed Biden leading Trump by 51 percent to 42 percent.

As for the other top Democrat candidates, Trump led Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) by 48 percent to 45 percent, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) by 48 percent to 43 percent, and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg by 47 percent to 39 percent.

“Call it a small advantage to Trump,” said Franklin.

The survey also revealed that 52 percent of respondents believe President Trump asked Ukrainian President Zelensky to investigate his political rival, with 29 percent answering that he did not. Among those polled, 41 percent also said that they think President Trump withheld military aid to pressure Zelensky, with 38 percent saying he did not.

With regards to whether or not the president’s alleged behavior had been erroneous, 42 percent thought President Trump did something seriously wrong, nine percent thought he did something wrong, and 38 percent believe that the president did not do something wrong.

The poll was reportedly conducted using answers from 801 registered Wisconsin voters, and was taken through November 13 to 17, with the margin of error for the full sample being plus or minus 4.1 percent.

