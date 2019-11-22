The Santa Clarita shooter’s gun was allegedly a homemade gun that had no serial number, despite California requirements that a serial number be affixed to homemade firearms.

The suspect used the gun November 14 to wound five people, two fatally, and to take his own life.

Fox News reports Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva indicated the pistol was “an unregistered, untraceable ‘ghost gun’ assembled by hand from various parts.”

Villanueva did not say whether the attacker had assembled the gun himself or acquired it from someone else.

The Officer of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra notes that state law requires a serial number to be affixed to homemade guns. The serial number makes the gun traceable to the person who assembled it. But Villanueva told ABC7 the gun was “assembled from parts” and “had no serial number.”

In addition to requiring a serial number for homemade guns, California has universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, a 10-day waiting period for gun purchases, a requirement that would-be gun buyers get a certificate from the state showing they understand firearm safety, a limit on the number of handguns a person can purchase, and a 21-year-old minimum purchase age for handguns and long guns.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.