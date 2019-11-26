A New York Times poll shows that many of the Democrats who voted for Trump in 2016 but supported their party in the midterm elections, will return to Trump in 2020.

The New York Times Upshot/Siena College poll questioned a narrow portion of Democrats who supported Trump in 2016 in swing states and plan to vote for him again — even though some supported Democrats in the midterms.

According to the Times, nearly two-thirds of voters in six battleground states who supported Trump in 2016 — but voted for Democratic congressional candidates in 2018 — say they intend to back the president again in 2020.

The Times wrote:

Many of the white working-class voters in the Rust Belt who supported the president in 2016 were traditionally Democratic voters who backed President Obama in 2012 and even continued to vote Democratic down-ballot in 2016. Democrats generally held on to these voters in 2018, but the reasons many of them voted for Mr. Trump, like his promises on immigration or the economy, could still be relevant.

The Times cited several Democrat voters in their story who voiced their support for Trump’s policies, despite their critical views about his character.

Trump is also winning a small portion of former Hillary Clinton voters, according to the poll.

The swing state survey found that seven percent of voters who supported Clinton for president in 2016 now approve of the president’s performance in office.

The Times polled 3,766 Registered Voters from Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin in October.