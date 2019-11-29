Donald Trump Mocks Newsweek for Fake Thanksgiving Headline

President Donald Trump mocked Newsweek after they reported Thursday he spent Thanksgiving golfing and tweeting. In fact, the president was secretly traveling to Afghanistan to visit deployed American troops.

“I thought Newsweek was out of business?” Trump wrote on Twitter, sharing a screenshot of the article and photos of him with the troops in Afghanistan posted by his son Donald Trump Jr.

I thought Newsweek was out of business? https://t.co/3ro4eSJloo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2019

“Fake news gonna fake!” Trump Jr. wrote.

The Newsweek story, first published at 10:16 a.m., was later updated to reflect the president’s visit.

“This story has been substantially updated and edited at 6:17 pm EST to reflect the president’s surprise trip to Afghanistan,” read an editors note after Trump Jr. mocked the news outlet.

The Washington Post sold Newsweek in 2010 for a dollar and changed hands several times before ending its print magazine in 2012. In 2018, Newsweek split from IBT Media into a standalone company.

A similar situation happened when President Trump visited the troops in Iraq during Christmas in 2018. NBC News reported Trump was the first president since 2002 not to visit the troops at Christmastime, while he was secretly traveling to Iraq, prompting widespread ridicule from Trump staff and his supporters.