Supreme Court to Hear Case Against New York City Gun Control

The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) will hear oral arguments Monday in a case against New York City gun control.

The case stems from a NYC ordinance which prohibited licensed gun owners from transporting their firearms to all but seven city-approved gun ranges. The Washington Times reports this ordinance meant licensed gun owner were prevented “from transporting [their] weapons to a second home or a gun range outside city limits.”

USA Today reports the scope of the Second Amendment is in focus; that a ruling in the case could show that gun rights “[extend] beyond the home, and that lower courts should view state and local limits on carrying guns in public with skepticism.”

NYC did away with the ordinance limiting firearm transportation even as this particular case made its way to SCOTUS. However, SCOTUS kept the case on the docket.

Second Amendment Foundation founder and executive director Alan Gottlieb commented on the possibility of a pro-Second Amendment SCOTUS’ ruling, saying, “There’s a backlog of gun rights cases that this could impact.”

NRA-ILA executive director Jason Ouimet pointed to SCOTUS’ 2008 ruling in DC v. Heller and said, “The nation’s highest court should defend all Americans – and its own precedents – in a manner that vindicates the fundamental nature of the rights enshrined within the Second Amendment.”

