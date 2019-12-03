Bloomberg: We Need Harris in Senate ‘As Congress Weighs Impeachment’

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg on Tuesday weighed in on Sen. Kamala Harris’s (D-CA) departure from the presidential race, stressing that the country needs her in the Senate, especially “as Congress weighs impeachment.”

Harris laid out her decision in a Medium post on Tuesday, explaining that her campaign “simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue.”

“I’m not a billionaire,” she wrote in what some perceive as a veiled shot at Bloomberg, who recently entered the Democrat primary race and launched a multimillion-dollar ad blitz.

“I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete,” she continued.

“In good faith, I can’t tell you, my supporters and volunteers, that I have a path forward if I don’t believe I do,” she added. “So, to you my supporters, it is with deep regret — but also with deep gratitude — that I am suspending my campaign today”:

Bloomberg weighed in on her departure on Twitter.

“Senator @KamalaHarris brought important ideas and perspective to the race, and we will especially need her leadership and commitment to justice in the Senate as Congress weighs impeachment,” Bloomberg wrote:

Harris has not hidden her desire to impeach the president, making the point known numerous times on the campaign trail:

Harris’s departure follows the release of a Hill-HarrisX poll, showing the former New York City mayor leading her nationally, six percent to two percent:

