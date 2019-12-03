Social Media Dunks on Kamala Harris After She Calls It Quits

Individuals on social media dunked on Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) following her departure from the 2020 presidential race on Tuesday.

Harris officially announced her departure on Tuesday amid reports of festering financial woes, consistently abysmal poll numbers, and turmoil within her campaign.

“To my supporters, it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today,” Harris announced on Twitter, promising to continue to fight for “Justice for the People”:

To my supporters, it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today. But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people.https://t.co/92Hk7DHHbR — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019

Social media erupted with jokes about Harris’s continued struggles and noted how her departure amounts to a massive victory for Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), whose direct takedown of the California senator’s prosecutorial record during the July debate marked the beginning of Harris’s eventual freefall in the polls.

“BREAKING NEWS: @KamalaHarris has ended her campaign for president. Congratulations @TulsiGabbard!” the Trump War Room tweeted:

BREAKING NEWS: @KamalaHarris has ended her campaign for president. Congratulations @TulsiGabbard!🏄‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/WnS247P6d9 — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 3, 2019

“Now Kamala can finally take … Arrest,” Barstool News Network tweeted alongside a meme of Harris as a cop:

Now Kamala can finally take (•_•) ( •_•)>⌐■-■ (⌐■_■) Arrest pic.twitter.com/6fplmlnVwF — Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) December 3, 2019

Kamala waving goodbye to her campaign pic.twitter.com/8gMXNkIP6N — Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) December 3, 2019

“Never forget: Kamala Harris built her political profile trying to end Brett Kavanaugh’s career over a lie,” Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk wrote. “Today she ended her presidential campaign. “Good riddance”:

Never forget: Kamala Harris built her political profile trying to end Brett Kavanaugh's career over a lie Today she ended her presidential campaign Good riddance — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 3, 2019

“I’ll never forget when Kamala Harris tried to ruin Brett Kavanaugh’s life and the lives of his family,” Students for Trump founder Ryan Fournier wrote:

I'll never forget when Kamala Harris tried to ruin Brett Kavanaugh's life and the lives of his family. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) December 3, 2019

“The exact moment that Kamala Harris’s campaign ended…” the Tea Party Patriots wrote, pointing to a clip of Gabbard questioning Harris for laughing about smoking weed:

The exact moment that Kamala Harris's campaign ended…pic.twitter.com/vh7r4bmxlr — Tea Party Patriots (@TPPatriots) December 3, 2019

“Let’s have a Kamala Harris dropped out DANCE PARTY,” one social media user wrote alongside a GIF of Harris dancing – one of many similar tweets mocking her history of dancing on the campaign trail.

More:

Kamala Harris quit today and she still has the same chance of being president as the rest of the Democratic field. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) December 3, 2019

Thank you for the early Christmas present, ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩! I always knew your campaign was doomed because of the way you treated Brett Kavanaugh. But it was great to see Tulsi Gabbard put the final nail in the coffin on live television! https://t.co/3WXsRluDZc — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) December 3, 2019

Kamala Harris spent her career locking up black people, while giving illegal aliens freedom. We just locked Kamala out of the White House.#GirlBye — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) December 3, 2019

Hi my name is Kamala Harris. I made a career out of arresting people for nonviolent crimes and now I don’t understand why people didn’t want to vote for me. — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) December 3, 2019

I just can't imagine why Kamala Harris didn't catch on pic.twitter.com/XSS1sYUv0Q — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 3, 2019

The moment it all started to go downhill for Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/7eZE6v6ZHW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 3, 2019

0-2 for campaigns who have made this tweet pic.twitter.com/MsauVrBBBT — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) December 3, 2019

KAMALA HARRIS DROPPED OUT! BYE BYE Senator Kamala Harris. None of these Do Nothing Democrats can beat President @realDonaldTrump She never had a chance! Too bad Willie Brown couldn’t help! I can’t stop laughing! I saw this coming . Who’s with me?#ByeByeKamala pic.twitter.com/kEeLnSoX3Y — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) December 3, 2019

*Kamala Harris drops out of presidential race* Tulsi: pic.twitter.com/er76mx5YPS — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 3, 2019

Kamala Harris never recovered from getting BTFO by Tulsi Gabbard during that debate. https://t.co/4ZlBZPGyvv — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) December 3, 2019

In honor of Kamala Harris dropping out of the race, let’s take a moment to appreciate this savage take down by @TulsiGabbard pic.twitter.com/mqKgQN7A4Y — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 3, 2019

BTW – THANK YOU to Tusli Gabbard who rocked Kamala Harris's campaign to the core. She NEVER recovered from that debate. That was the beginning of the end! — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) December 3, 2019

Saw a quote from Kamala Harris on Fox – "I'm not a billionaire, I can't fund my own campaign." More victimology. If she had a winning message and personality, treated her staff well, was likable, not just raging with Trump-hate -her campaign would be funded! — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) December 3, 2019

Love that Tulsi Gabbard is still in while Kamala “top tier candidate” Harris is out. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 3, 2019

Gabbard weighed in on Harris’s departure, writing, “While we disagree on some issues, we agree on others & I respect her sincere desire to serve the American people”: