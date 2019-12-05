Michael Bloomberg: Remove Legal Protections, Sue Gun Makers

Democrat presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg is pushing to remove legal protections for gun makers so said makers can be sued over the illegal use of their products.

Bloomberg announced this push December 5, in Colorado.

The Denver Post reported that Bloomberg wants to “[repeal] the 2005 law that granted broad legal immunity to gun manufacturers whose products are used in a shooting.” That 2005 law is the Protection of Law Commerce in Arms Act, an act that shields firearm makers who manufacture and sell a product legally.

His push would mean gun makers could be sued over a legally made gun that was also legally sold then stolen and used in a high profile crime.

Bloomberg did not say whether car and truck manufacturers should be sued when their vehicles are stolen and used in high speed chases, robberies, and other crimes.

In addition to lawsuits against gun makers, Axios reports Bloomberg is also pushing for a ban on “assault weapons” and the criminalization of private gun sales.

He also wants to put a 48-hour waiting period in place for all gun purchases.

