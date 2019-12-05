Poll: 2-in-3 Hispanics, 5-in-8 Black Floridians Support Gov. Ron DeSantis

Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is solidifying his place as the most popular Republican governor in the nation, especially among black Americans and Hispanic voters, as he pushes his mandatory E-Verify plan.

The latest poll from Saint Leo University finds that nearly 7-in-10 Florida voters, or 68.2 percent, support DeSantis. Political consultant Ryan Girdusky posted the demographic breakdown of the poll, revealing that more than 2-in-3 Hispanics in Florida, or 67 percent, support DeSantis, as well as more than 5-in-8 black Floridians, or 63 percent.

More so, DeSantis enjoys a nearly 60 percent approval rating among Democrats, a 65 percent approval rating among swing voters, and close to 90 percent support from Republican voters.

Just spoke w/ St. Leo's poll, they gave me the breakdown for the approval rating:

GOP: 87%

Dem: 57%

Indies: 65%

Hispanics: 67%

White: 71%

Black: 63% (!!!)

Male: 71%

Female: 66%

18-35: 66%

36-55: 65%

56+: 83% — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 3, 2019

This month, DeSantis rolled out his latest pro-American immigration reform effort to boost working and middle class wages by banning Florida employers from hiring illegal aliens over Americans.

DeSantis said during the rollout, standing next to Angel Families:

What I think you will see, obviously it creates a disincentive for people to come illegally if you have E-Verify, but I think what it does is it further tightens the labor market. It has rising wages at the bottom for our blue-collar workers here in Florida and I think that’s something that we should all want to see.

In a state like Florida, where immigrants make up about 25.4 percent of the labor force, American workers have their weekly wages reduced by about 12.5 percent. In California, where immigrants make up 34 percent of the labor force, American workers’ weekly wages are reduced by potentially 17 percent.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.