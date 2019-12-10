Julian Castro Blames GOP for Gun Attack in Democrat-Controlled NJ

Even as a gun battle raged between police and two suspects in Jersey City, Democrat presidential hopeful Julian Castro blamed Republicans for gun violence in Democrat-controlled New Jersey.

Breitbart News reported that a New Jersey officer was shot by a gunman, or gunmen, when shots rang out in a cemetery Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect(s) then fled to a nearby bodega, and shots continued to be directed at responding officers. The New York Times reports that one officer was fatally wounded in the incident.

Witnessed reportedly heard a flurry of gunfire.

“This area is a very high crime area. We’re used to gunshots, but nothing like this that’s happening now,” says resident of Jersey City, New Jersey area where an officer has been shot. https://t.co/ejkZMSjYor pic.twitter.com/HdgKQDK58E — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 10, 2019

Democrat presidential hopeful Castro responded to the incident by tweeting, “Don’t let anyone tell you this is normal. The gun lobby has bought Republican silence on gun violence—but they won’t buy ours. Our thoughts are with Jersey City today, but so should our perseverance to act”:

Don’t let anyone tell you this is normal. The gun lobby has bought Republican silence on gun violence—but they won’t buy ours. Our thoughts are with #JerseyCity today, but so should our perseverance to act. pic.twitter.com/I3iKED5aYo — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) December 10, 2019

Castro did not mention that New Jersey is a Democrat controlled state, nor did he mention that it has more gun control than nearly any other state in the Union.

NJ.com reports that New Jersey has the second most stringent gun control laws of any state. Those laws include an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, and a ban on bump stocks and “ghost guns.” New Jersey also has universal background checks, requires would-be gun owners to get a firearm purchaser ID card before buying a long gun, and requires a separate ID card for buying a handgun. The state requires possession of a firearm purchaser ID card in order to buy ammunition as well.

