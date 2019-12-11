Live Updates*** Senate Judiciary Committee Holds FISA Abuse Hearing

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday will hold a hearing on the Department of Justice’s Inspector General’s report on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) abuse investigation.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz will testify before the committee.

All times eastern.

10:26 AM: Graham rips Kevin Clinesmith and points out he was referred for prosecution for falsification of evidence. He marvels at how he was caught altering CIA emails about Carter Page. Graham says Clinesmith falsified the evidence because he did not want the investigation to stop. Graham points out Clinesmith texted “Viva La Resistance” after Trump got elected because of all of the “smelly people.” Graham says if you have met Carter Page the one thing you will not accuse him of is being James Bond. Graham says when they first applied for a FISA warrant, internal lawyers said they didn’t have enough evidence and McCabe suggested that they look at the Steele Dossier to get them “over the hump.” Graham says they then introduced the Dossier into the warrant application process and “it worked.” “Without this dossier, they go nowhere. With it, they are off to the races,” Graham says. Graham says the FBI didn’t tell the court that Steele was being paid by a company being paid by the Democrats to find dirt on Trump. Trump says Steele “was on a mission to get Donald Trump.” Graham notes Bruce Ohr mentioned that Steele was worried that his network could get disrupted if Trump got elected because Trump could appoint different people and take action against his “source network.” Graham mentions the “golden shower” in the Steele Dossier. Graham says if you read the document the first thing you think of is that “they got something on Donald Trump” but “it’s a bunch of a crap.” Graham says after the source of the report disavowed everything in the report, the FBI didn’t slow down and used the “garbage” for two more warrants. Graham says they were “on a mission” to protect all the “smelly people from Trump.” Graham says this could happen the next time because there are plenty of passionate people on his side that he would never want investigating the other side.

How is CNN not taking the Senate Judiciary Committee live right now? Pretty remarkable and telling. — Garrett Ventry (@GarrettVentry) December 11, 2019

10:22 AM: Graham describes Peter Strzok and Lisa Page as two “central characters in this debacle.” Graham says people in newsrooms agree with what Strzok and Page’s texts about Trump. Graham reading Strzok’s and Page’s greatest hits, including the “insurance policy” and “Walmart” texts.

10:08 AM: Graham says he may take longer than 20 minutes for his opening remarks. Graham says if a Democrat were president, the headlines would be different and would blame the FBI for taking the law into its own hands. Graham says the people who were in charge of this investigation were handpicked by Andrew McCabe. Graham shreds McCabe as notes he is now at CNN. Graham wants to know are these people the best of the best, and hopes the answer to that is “no” or he will be “incredibly depressed.” Graham emphasizes he FBI never made an effort to brief Trump. He wonders why and hopes he can get an answer. He says a “counterintelligence investigation is a good thing until it becomes a bad thing.”

.@LindseyGrahamSC opening statement at the Senate Judiciary Cmte hearing on the FISA report "Crossfire Hurricane was probably the best name ever given to an investigation in the history of investigations 'cause I think that's what we wound up with – a crossfire and a hurricane." pic.twitter.com/cYbaevUFpB — CSPAN (@cspan) December 11, 2019

Graham says the “few irregularities” become a massive criminal conspiracy to defraud the FISA court and keep an operation open against a sitting U.S. president violating nearly every law. Graham says Trump’s time will come and go but what happened here can never happen again because the “system failed” and people at the highest level of the government took the law into their own hands. Graham says Horowitz’s team actually discovered abuses of power that he didn’t know could exist in 2019. He says it’s as if J. Edgar Hoover came back to life along with an FBI that had a chip on its shoulder and wanted to find out what was going on in everybody’s lives.

Graham says the FBI's Russia probe was "as if J. Edgar Hoover came back to life" "The old FBI — the FBI that had a chip on its shoulder and wanted to intimidate people" https://t.co/QYeNW3Mzpx pic.twitter.com/kfIYDsBP0d — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 11, 2019

IG Horowitz will repeat message to Senate Judiciary, say inquiry "did not find any documentary or testimonial evidence that political bias or improper motivation influenced the FBI's decision to conduct these operations."

Also, "no evidence" FBI tried to place agents in campaign — Michael Mathes (@MichaelMathes) December 11, 2019

10:01 AM: Hearing is about to get started as Judiciary Committee Chairman Graham (R-SC) arrives.

House GOP always wants a hearing:

REMINDER: We’d also like to hold a hearing to examine IG Horowitz’s #FISA report. We’re just waiting for @RepMaloney to schedule it. What’s stopping her? https://t.co/fHPmlwaSD2 pic.twitter.com/3p7toXbS7e — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) December 11, 2019

9:45 AM: Horowitz arrives and is making his way to the Hart Senate Office Building for the hearing.