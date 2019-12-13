Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) was caught watching golf during an impeachment hearing in the House Judiciary Committee.

Republican National Committee (RNC) Rapid Response Director Steve Guest picked up on the footage of Richmond watching the President’s Cup golf tournament on a laptop via CNN.

Zoomed in. Yep. Democrat Rep. Cedric Richmond is watching golf. pic.twitter.com/Qu0Npl8RrD — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 13, 2019

Republicans spent most of Thursday mocking Richmond for obviously tuning out during the hearing.

“Democrats on Nadler’s Committee are so ‘solemn’ and ‘prayerful’ about impeachment that they’re watching golf at the hearing,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel wrote on Twitter. “This partisan sham has been an absolute waste of the American people’s time.”

During the hearing, Richmond challenged Republicans for “running and hiding” from the impeachment process and standing with President Trump.

“How do you want to be remembered during this watershed moment in our nation’s history?” he asked.

"How do you want to be remembered during this watershed moment in our nation's history? I ask my Republican colleagues: Will you stand with [Trump] and allow your legacy to be tied to his actions? If the tables were turned, do you think he would stand with you?" —@RepRichmond pic.twitter.com/Fa3QoiJooa — CAP Action (@CAPAction) December 12, 2019

“The time has come to be the winter soldier,” he wrote on Twitter. “The time has come to show the courage of Esther.”