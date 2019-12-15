CA Town Spends $40,000 on Buyback, Including Gun that Doesn’t Work

Gilroy, California, and the whole of Santa Clara County, spent over $40,000 on a gun buyback Saturday netting at least one gun that does not work.

Three persons were killed on July 28, 2019, when a gunman opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. He used a gun he bought in Nevada so Gilroy officials held a buyback of guns in the California town. The payout was $100.

NBC Bay Area quoted Gilroy Mayor Roland Velasco saying, “This is a small part in the way the community can continue to heal. By getting rid of these unwanted fire arms.”

Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Josue Fuentes said, “We had over 70 cars waiting when we opened at 9 a.m. Within the first hour we had already given out $20,000.”

KSBW reported that some people were bringing Samurai swords to buyback and at least one person claimed he sold back a gun that did not work.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.