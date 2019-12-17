Crowds of illegal aliens lined up to get driver’s licenses on the first day that the sanctuary state of New York officially allowed for all eligible illegal aliens to obtain the state ID.

On Monday, illegal aliens came out in droves to Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) locations across New York and cheered as they were given driver’s licenses for the first time in the state’s history. In June, Democrats in the state legislature and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) passed the “Green Light NY” law, which allows about 725,000 illegal aliens all to be eligible for driver’s licenses.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official told Breitbart News that ICE agents would not be conducting random arrests at New York DMVs. The official said arrests would only occur as part of a targeted operation to find fugitive or criminal illegal aliens, stressing the agency’s limited resources.

There are six times as many New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers, 36,000, as there are ICE agents, 6,000, for the entire United States.

In video footage posted online, illegal aliens can be seen lining up at the DMV and celebrating with their paperwork to obtain driver’s licenses.

AMAZING! Current line at the Queens DMV on the first day #GreenLightNY takes effect! @MaketheRoadNY pic.twitter.com/r1f91DghEk — Yatziri (@yatziritovar) December 16, 2019

This is the line outside a @nysdmv office in #Queens . About a 100 most #undocumentedimmigrants applying for a drivers license for the first time bc #greenlightlaw is now in effect. pic.twitter.com/BYKoRjbIz4 — Rocco Vertuccio (@RoccoNY1) December 16, 2019

Today is a historic day for our immigrant communities! Access to driver’s licenses, regardless of immigration status has been officially restored. #GreenLightNY Many of our fierce members are thrilled to be the first in line at the DMV to apply! pic.twitter.com/6BtWVGZTpV — Make the Road NY (@MaketheRoadNY) December 16, 2019

BEAUTIFUL! On the first day of #GreenLightNY, our members are beyond proud to chant: “Licenses for all, now now!” & “Sí se pudo!” 🚘🚦 pic.twitter.com/3g4lWB5tgK — Make the Road NY (@MaketheRoadNY) December 16, 2019

Line at the Flushing DMV is unbelievably long. Thousands of immigrants across the state getting their drivers license today. #GreenLightNY @WNYC pic.twitter.com/OrTnT2exTZ — Arun Venugopal (@arunNYC) December 16, 2019

This is why we fight. Congrats to our Staten Island members who passed their @nysdmv written test on #GreenLightNY day. ¡Sí se pudo! 🚘🚦 pic.twitter.com/3mwSXgpAL9 — Make the Road NY (@MaketheRoadNY) December 16, 2019

The line has been forming outside the #Yonkers DMV since 5 AM as people look to take advantage of New York’s new controversial Green Light law. The law allows people living in the country illegally to obtain a driver’s license.@News12WC @News12HV pic.twitter.com/M0wmAcAAYh — Lisa LaRocca (@LisaLaRocca12) December 16, 2019

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Acting Secretary Chad Wolf told Fox Business Channel’s Lou Dobbs that the Green Light NY law includes “dangerous” provisions that ban federal immigration officials from “utilizing DMV data.”

“As [agents are] investigating terrorism, child pornography charges, human trafficking, human smuggling and the like, really serious crimes, they are not going to be able to utilize this,” Wolf said. “So, it makes it dangerous for law enforcement and dangerous for those communities.”

Madison County Clerk Michael Keville told News Channel 9 that providing driver’s licenses to illegal aliens will drive up fraud and identity theft in New York.

“Creating an opportunity for people to commit this kind of fraud and walk out with a government-issued document worth six points, identity theft in this state is going to skyrocket,” Keville said.

For months, state Republicans and the Government Accountability Institute (GAI) have warned that the Green Light NY law will eventually give illegal aliens the right to vote in New York. While only U.S. citizens can vote, state election officials have said it is an honor system that can easily be forged with a driver’s license.

A Sienna College poll conducted in June revealed that a majority of all New York voters, 53 percent, oppose giving driver’s licenses to illegal aliens, including 62 percent of upstate New Yorkers and more than 5-in-10 suburban voters in the state.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.