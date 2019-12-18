President Donald Trump reacted live to the results of the impeachment vote in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, during an epic long two-hour rally with supporters in Michigan.

“They don’t even have any crime, this is the first impeachment where there’s no crime!” Trump said to the crowd of supporters at his campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan after learning that House Democrats had voted to impeach him.

Trump referred to the “very dark era” of history when President Richard Nixon was impeached and said it was remarkable that the feeling this time around was much different.

“I don’t know about you, but I’m having a good time, it’s crazy,” Trump said as the crowd of supporters cheered.

The president celebrated the news that Republicans remained united against the process and were joined by three Democrats.

We didn’t lose one Republican vote,” Trump said as the crowd cheered. “Three Democrats went over to our side, no Republicans, it’s unheard of.”

Trump ridiculed Democrats for the partisan vote, even losing support from Americans despite their best efforts to make their case in a series of House hearings.

“I’m not worried. I’m not worried. Because it’s always good when you don’t do anything wrong, you get impeached,” Trump said. “That might be a record that will last forever.”

Trump again called the impeachment process “impeachment light,” noting that it used to be a “sacred process” that had been turned into a partisan weapon.

“It cheapened it, it’s exactly what our founding fathers didn’t want – and they said it could happen. And it’s happened,” Trump said.

Trump previewed that Democrats would be punished in the upcoming 2020 elections because of the vote.

“I know one thing, Americans will show up by the tens of millions next year to vote Nancy Pelosi the hell out of office,” Trump said as the crowd cheered wildly.

Trump spoke for two hours at the rally, highlighting the work he was doing to help rebuild states like Michigan with more jobs, stock market records, and better trade deals. He also spoke about reviving the auto industry, praising companies like Ford who recently announced a $1.45 billion investment in the state.

Throughout the evening, the president extended his speech by abandoning his teleprompter speech and riffed off of topics that included over-regulated toilets, dishwashers, showers, and light bulbs that did not perform as well as they used to prior to government regulations.

The rally was Christmas themed, with several lit trees on the stage as supporters waved green and red campaign signs.

“Merry Christmas Michigan… Do you notice that everyone is saying Merry Christmas again?” Trump said as he took the stage, just as House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff was making his final argument for impeachment.

“By the way, it doesn’t really feel like we are being impeached,” Trump commented. “The country is doing better than ever before, we did nothing wrong.”

The White House also issued a statement denouncing the impeachment process as “one of the most shameful political episodes in the history of our Nation.”

The statement from White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham read:

The American people are not fooled by this disgraceful behavior. They understand fairness, due process, and substantial, reliable evidence are required before any American should be charged with wrongdoing—and certainly before impeaching a duly elected President.

The White House said that Trump was looking forward to the trial in the Senate where “regular order, fairness, and due process” would be restored in a Republican-led Senate.

“He is prepared for the next steps and confident that he will be fully exonerated,” the statement read. “President Trump will continue to work tirelessly to address the needs and priorities of the American people, as he has since the day he took office.”