Poll: Kris Kobach Leads Among Republicans in Kansas Senate Race

Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is leading in the Republican primary for the open United States Senate seat in Kansas, a new poll reveals.

A newly released poll by Free Forever PAC, conducted by Trafalgar Group, shows Kobach leading the current field of GOP candidates for the Kansas Senate seat with nearly 33 percent of support from Republican primary voters. Another 39 percent said they are still undecided.

Rep. Roger Marshall (R-KS) trails Kobach with 18.2 percent. Former Kansas City Chiefs football player Dave Lindstrom garners just 4.9 percent with GOP primary voters, while State Sen. Susan Wagle receives 4.3 percent. Commentator Bryan Pruitt has less than one percent of support.

Should Secretary of State Mike Pompeo jump in the Kansas Senate race, he and Kobach run a statistical tie. In that scenario, Kobach garners 25.8 percent compared to Pompeo’s 25.5 percent support with GOP primary voters.

“I take secretary Pompeo at his word that he intends to stay at the State Department,” Kobach told Breitbart News. “But this poll shows that if he does return to Kansas to run for the Senate, it will be a tight race all the way to the end.”

Kobach previously worked for Attorney General John Ashcroft’s as chief adviser on immigration law and border security in the wake of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. In 2009, Kobach’s mandatory E-Verify law for Arizona, which was ruled constitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court, spurred a nationwide effort to ban employers from hiring illegal aliens over Americans.

The Free Forever PAC-Trafalgar Group poll was conducted between December 3 to 11 and has a margin of error of +/- 2.99.

Full Disclosure: Kris Kobach is a columnist for Breitbart News.

