Pete Buttigieg Maintaining Lead in Iowa, Poll Shows

Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) is maintaining his lead in Iowa less than two months ahead of the February 3 caucus, a Civiqs research poll released this week shows.

The poll, taken December 12-16, 2019, among 632 likely Democratic Caucus attendees, showed the South Bend mayor maintaining his lead in the Hawkeye State with 24 percent support. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) followed closely behind with 21 percent support. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) came in three percent behind her ideological ally, garnering 18 percent support.

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) also found himself separated by three percentage points, with 15 percent. No other candidate saw double-digit support.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) received four percent support, followed by Andrew Yang (D), Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), all of whom saw three percent support. The poll’s margin of error is +/- 4.9 percent:

Change since last month

Buttigieg -2

Sanders +3

Warren -1

Biden +3

Klobuchar -1 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) December 19, 2019

Despite his lead in Iowa, Buttigieg is not performing as strongly nationally. The current RealClearPolitics average shows the presidential hopeful in fourth place with 8.3 percent.

He battled it out with Warren on Thursday evening over his acceptance of wealthy donors.

“We made the decision many years ago that rich people in smoked-filled rooms would not pick the next President of the United States. Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the President of the United States,” Warren said.

“This is the problem with issuing purity tests you cannot yourself pass,” Buttigieg said, noting Warren’s status as a millionaire.

“We need the support of everybody who is committed to defeat Donald Trump,” he added.