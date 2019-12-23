Job Creators Network (JCN) President Alfredo Ortiz cheered Monday President Donald Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for revitalizing the economy.

On December 22, 2017, President Donald Trump signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which Ortiz credited with America’s skyrocketing economic growth.

Ortiz credited the JCN’s “Tax Cuts Work” campaign, which included a 30-state bus tour to tout the tax cut legislation across America.

President Trump’s tax legislation cut taxes for Americans and businesses and even eliminated Obamacare’s individual mandate.

The JCN president said in a statement Monday:

More than anything else, the tax cuts of 2017 are responsible for our current economic boom. And more than any other organization, JCN pushed hard to turn those tax cuts into reality. Throughout 2017, we worked with small business owners, economic leaders, Members of Congress, and the Trump Administration to push tax cuts over the finish line. The historic Tax Cuts and Jobs Act not only lowered tax rates for the vast majority of Americans, but reshaped our tax code to reward job creation and innovation. To ‘sell the win,’ JCN launched the “Tax Cuts Work” campaign, which included a bus tour across 30 states. Today, we are experiencing the best economy in a half-a-century, with unemployment at its lowest level in 50 years, wages growing three percent annually, and the Dow Jones hitting all-time records. This isn’t an accident, it’s the product of President Trump’s historic tax law.

“This week, on the two-year anniversary, let’s remember and celebrate this incredible achievement and rededicate ourselves to the pro-growth policies that work, empowering our small business community, and getting government out of the way,” Ortiz said.