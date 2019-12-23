Candidate for Florida’s 13th congressional district Anna Paulina Luna told Breitbart News on Friday that her opponent, Representative Charlie Crist (D-FL) has “betrayed us all” by voting to impeach President Donald Trump, and that Crist is working “against the very fabric of this country.”

“At the end of the day, a man is only as good as his word, and if he has no word, why is he in office?” said Paulina Luna of Rep. Crist, who abandoned the Republican Party to become a Democrat, and later voted to impeach President Donald Trump.

“He took one oath, and that was to protect the wishes of the American people,” she added, “The people elected President Donald Trump, and he went against those wishes.”

Paulina Luna spoke to Breitbart News at Turning Point USA’s fifth annual Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“I’m going to be fighting very hard for veterans,” said Paulina Luna of what she would do if elected to congress. “In fact, I don’t understand, to this day, why people voted against healthcare for our veterans, and in favor of that for illegals.”

“There’s so many issues locally affecting our district,” she added. “It is Charlie [Crist]’s lack of work that has contributed to the fact that we have a ton of untreated sewage that’s dumping into the ocean.”

Paulina Luna also mentioned her opponent’s support for “red flag laws,” and noted the negative consequences those laws would have for people, especially for American veterans.

These laws target and affect veterans. If anyone’s diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder [PTSD], and in that terminology of the bill, they label any mental health condition as a reason to take someone’s Second Amendment right away. These men and women that went to fight our wars overseas don’t deserve to be treated like that when they come home, and so I’m absolutely going to be going to bat for our veterans and fighting against those red flag laws.

“What Charlie Crist is doing is everything against the very fabric of this country,” said Paulina Luna, “and I plan on getting him out of office.”

“He has no place in being there,” she added. “He betrayed us all.”

