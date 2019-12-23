Donald Trump: Nancy Pelosi Will Lose Congress After Unfair Impeachment

President Donald Trump criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday, predicting she would lose her majority in 2020.

“Pelosi gives us the most unfair trial in the history of the U.S. Congress, and now she is crying for fairness in the Senate, and breaking all rules while doing so,” he wrote on Twitter. “She lost Congress once, she will do it again!”

Pelosi retreated for Christmas break after publicly announcing her intention not to send the articles of impeachment passed by the House to the Republican-led Senate.

Trump ripped House Democrats in a speech on Saturday at Turning Point USA summit in Palm Beach.

“What are we doing here? The world is watching,” he said. “Crazy Nancy. She’s crazy … so now she says — you know, she has no case. She has no case. So let’s not submit it. That’s good, right? That’s good. But you know what? So unfair.”

Trump accusing Democrats of “violating the Constitution” with their purely partisan impeachment vote.

“How do you impeach? You had no crime,” he said. “Even their people said there was no crime.”

On Sunday, Trump compared the FBI investigation of his campaign, sparked by the phony dossier, to Watergate.

“The Democrats and Crooked Hillary paid for and provided a Fake Dossier, with phony information gotten from foreign sources, pushed it to the corrupt media & Dirty Cops, and have now been caught,” he wrote. “They spied on my campaign, then tried to cover it up – Just Like Watergate, but bigger!”

