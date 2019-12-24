Watch — Donald Trump Jr: ‘If 13-year-old Barron Trump Is Not Off Limits, Hunter Biden Sure as S**t is Not Off Limits’

Donald Trump Jr. spoke at Turning Point USA’s annual Student Action Summit on Sunday in West Palm Beach, Florida, observing how people call for the children of politicians to be “off limits,” reminding attendees that Hunter Biden “is not a child,” adding, “if 13-year-old Barron Trump is not off limits, Hunter Biden sure as shit is not off limits.”

“I want to be on the left in my next life, because it’s so much easier,” joked Trump Jr. on Sunday. “You can be so full of shit and get away with it — I want to be like Hunter Biden. Where is Hunter?”

What do you think would happen with Donald Trump Jr. may or may not have — end up maybe having a child with a stripper, and then spend three years trying to hide from the paternity suite? Do you think children would still be off limits then? Or do you think that would be the number one most requested interview maybe in the world? What do you think would happen if Donald Trump Jr. went to China on Air Force One with my dad, and came back later in five days with 1.5 billion dollars from the Chinese investment authority?

“As someone who was the number two target of the Mueller investigation for taking a 20 minute, unsolicited meeting where half of the United States Congress and Senate were saying I somehow committed treason and should pay the price for that, which is like jail or death, right? Minor detail,” added Trump Jr.

“How come no one has a problem with that?” he asked. “Children are off limits, remember this one? He’s freaking 50 years old. He’s not a child. If 13-year-old Barron Trump is not off limits, Hunter Biden sure as shit is not off limits.”

Trump Jr. also spoke about Hunter’s father, former Vice President Joe Biden, who is running for president and saying, “government has failed you,” despite he himself being in government for the last 50 years.

“Imagine having the brain trust to run on a platform of ‘government has failed you,’ when you’ve literally been in the federal government for 50 years,” said Trump Jr. “Why the hell didn’t you do something about it for 50 years?”

“I mean, this joker’s been running for president since 1988 and no one had ever heard of him until Barack Obama miraculously chose him for some reason,” he added.

