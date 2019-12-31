New York’s Population Falls by 77K Residents, Steepest Drop in the U.S.

The state of New York’s population fell by about 77,000 residents over the last year — the steepest statewide population drop in the United States.

New Census Bureau data released this week reveals that ten states in the U.S. saw their populations decline from 2018 to 2019. New York saw the largest decline with nearly 77,000 residents fleeing the state, helping to drop the population by about 0.4 percent.

There are many takeaways here, not least of which is that King Cuomo is not just an awful leader & Governor, but also dishonest, deceptive, uninspiring, unmotivated & unaccountable. Individuals, families & businesses should be running towards NY, not away.https://t.co/j29tQSdv2X — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) December 31, 2019

Likewise, Illinois lost about 51,250 residents over the last year, while West Virginia’s population declined by about 12,000 residents. About 11,000 residents fled Louisiana, 6,200 residents left Connecticut, 4,900 left Mississippi, 4,700 left Hawaii, more than 3,800 left New Jersey, about 3,600 left Alaska, and about 370 left Vermont.

In New York, between 2018 and 2019, about 45,753 foreign-born residents were added to the population, which is the lowest level of immigration to the state since 2010 and the second-lowest level in nearly 60 years, according to an Empire Center analysis published in the New York Post.

“The cost of living in New York — the high taxes, regulations, and housing costs — are making it untenable to live the American dream here,” New York City Councilman for Staten Island Joe Borelli told the Post. “It’s hard to see how this changes with progressive Democrats entrenched in government.”

If Los Angeles would just sell out for housing density like New York, they could replace their current housing crisis with… this! Or we could just allow our population to stabilize instead, and see what happens with housing prices then: https://t.co/uqQ0zwJGdK https://t.co/8Wr2u5sYWd — Andrew Good (@Drewbueno) July 2, 2019

New York’s population decline comes as mass immigration and rapid corporate development by billionaire developers, with the approval of Mayor Bill de Blasio (D), has helped drive up rents and housing costs in New York City. The results have forced working and middle-class Americans out of the state.

Between 2005 and 2017, household incomes for single adults in New York grew by less than two percent per year, a study by the state’s comptroller found. At the same time, overall median rents in New York City increased by about four percent per year, resulting in a 61 percent rent hike for one-bedroom apartments and a 53 percent rent hike for two-bedroom apartments.

