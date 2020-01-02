Democrat Chris Murphy Complains About Soleimani Attack 2 Days After Calling Trump ‘Impotent’ on Iran

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) is complaining about President Donald Trump’s attack Thursday on Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Iraq — just two days after complaining that Trump was “impotent” to respond to Iranian attacks.

Murphy, who serves on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, tweeted on Tuesday: “The attack on our embassy in Baghdad is horrifying but predictable. Trump has rendered America impotent in the Middle East. No one fears us, no one listens to us. America has been reduced to huddling in safe rooms, hoping the bad guys will go away. What a disgrace.”

On Thursday evening, after Trump’s successful attack, Murphy tweeted that the problem was actually that Trump was being too aggressive: “Soleimani was an enemy of the United States. That’s not a question. The question is this – as reports suggest, did America just assassinate, without any congressional authorization, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowingly setting off a potential massive regional war?”

Not even 3 days apart. Political hackery at lightspeed. pic.twitter.com/C2J2fBF2cG — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) January 3, 2020

Murphy also called the killing of Soleimani an assassination, warning against “neocons thumping their chest” [sic].

