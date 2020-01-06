Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said Monday that if he is elected president he will “put a pause on all deportations” of illegal immigrants from America.

“Clearly we have to make the investment to do the hard work of finding people, and that’s an investment we as a society should be making,” Booker said, adding:

We should be ending, when I get in office, I am going to put a pause on all deportations to begin to have our policies reflect not just our values, but also our economic well-being as well as our safety and security because now there is so much distrust in our community for police officers because this president has tried to deputize local police officers.

Cory Booker: “I’m going to put a pause on all Deportations” if Elected President. pic.twitter.com/AMLVkRG78J — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 6, 2020

Booker’s comments come amid a December initiative by the open borders lobby demanding that all Democrat presidential hopefuls move further left on national immigration policy and push for an end to all deportations.

Last July, Booker also proposed to “virtually eliminate immigrant detention” and implement other protections for illegal immigrants through executive order “on day one of my presidency.”

“When kids are being stripped away from their parents and held in cages, I will not wait for Congress to solve this crisis,” Booker said in a statement at the time. “On day one of my presidency, I will take immediate steps to end this administration’s moral vandalism.”