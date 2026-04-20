Sydney Sweeney Goes Nude in Latest ‘Euphoria’ Episode

Actress Sydney Sweeney went nearly fully nude in the latest episode of HBO’s Euphoria.

Episode 2 of the hit HBO series’ third season — which became available on Sunday — shows Sweeney’s character, Cassie Howard, uploading nude content to her OnlyFans account, which she joined in order to pay for $50,000 worth in floral arrangements for her upcoming wedding.

https://twitter.com/sydneyfiles/status/2046159793845363075?s=20

In the scene, Cassie licks ice cream while revealing her nearly naked chest. The footage then cuts to a shot of her wearing nothing but a sheer, soaking wet American flag, before a baseball-themed photoshoot in which the actress is completely naked aside from a small nude-colored thong.

Fans were left shocked, with one saying they “didn’t expect Sydney Sweeney to show so much.”

“Apparently every episode is gonna have Cassie naked,” another surmised.

“Why are you doing this to yourself, Sydney Sweeney?” another asked. “God is watching what you do.”

“Why is this necessary?” another inquired, adding, “Nothing people have seen already. It’s a shame that female actresses are ok doing this.”

As Breitbart News reported, the nudity comes after fans expressed their shock and outrage over a teaser trailer for Season 3 that featured a scene in which Sweeney’s character was dressed as a baby, clad in a sheer top with a pacifier in her mouth.

More context for that particular display has since been provided in Season 3’s second episode, as Cassie is seen posing in the attire for her OnlyFans content.

In the scene, Sweeney’s character removes a pacifier from her mouth and asks the housekeeper tasked with taking her Only Fans photos, “Do you ever feel like your life could be bigger? Even though you’re just a housekeeper?”

Last week, in reaction to the sexualized baby-themed imagery, many viewers took to social media to ask if the 28-year-old actress was “aware” that she can “say no to things” on set.

In 2022, however, Sweeney revealed that she would occasionally turn down some of the nude scenes the show’s creator, Sam Levinson, had requested.

“There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here.’ He was like, ‘Okay, we don’t need it,'” the actress told the Independent at the time.

“I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me. When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me,” she added.

At the same time, Sweeney lamented over men seemingly being able to do nude scenes without much pushback, telling Cosmopolitan, “There are hour-long compilations of world-famous male actors with nude scenes who win Oscars and get praised for that work. But the moment a woman does it, it degrades them.”

The White Lotus star went on to call her observation a “double standard,” adding, “I really hope I can have a little part in changing that.”

In 2023, Sweeney revealed that fans were trolling her online with screenshots of Cassie’s nude scenes.

“It got to the point where they were tagging my family. My cousins don’t need that. It’s completely disgusting and unfair,” she told the Sun. “You have a character that goes through the scrutiny of being a sexualized person at school and then an audience that does the same thing.”

“I think it’s ridiculous,” Sweeney added. “I’m an artist. I play characters. It makes me want to play characters that piss people off more.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.