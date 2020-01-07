Report: Democrats Pull Resolution Limiting Trump War Power After Iran Missile Attacks

Democrats have reportedly delayed the introduction of a resolution to limit President Donald Trump’s ability to lead the military into conflict with Iran — after Iranian missiles struck bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq Tuesday evening.

As Breitbart News reported, Pelosi informed fellow House Democrats on Sunday about the planned legislation:

Pelosi’s letter begins with the declaration that President Donald Trump’s airstrike last week targeting Iranian General Qasem Suleimani, leader of the terrorist Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IGRC) Quds Force, responsible for the murders of hundreds of Americans and for recent attacks on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, was “provocative and disproportionate,” terms suggesting the attack was illegal under international law and could constitute a war crime. … The letter goes on to describe a new resolution that would “limit the President’s military actions regarding Iran,” essentially signaling a surrender in the potential conflict before the Iranian regime itself had managed to respond. Pelosi adds that the resolution “reasserts Congress’s long-established oversight responsibilities by mandating that if no further Congressional action is taken, the Administration’s military hostilities with regard to Iran cease within 30 days.” Under current law, the War Powers Act of 1973 limits the time that a president can lead a military effort, without formal authorization, to 60 days following a required presidential report to Congress when hostilities begin.

Politico reported Tuesday evening, however, that Iran’ attack had “scramble[d]” Democrats’ plans for the vote:

The real prospect of rapidly intensifying conflict with Iran complicates the Democrats’ plan to repudiate President Donald Trump for a deadly drone attack on Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani last week without notifying Congress. House Democrats say they are likely to pause, if not abandon, their plans for a war powers resolution. … But even before Tuesday night’s counter-attack by the Iranians, Democrats had been struggling to agree on exactly what that resolution would look like. The vote had been expected this week, but it had not been formally scheduled.

President Trump tweeted Tuesday evening that he would address the nation Wednesday morning about the attacks.

