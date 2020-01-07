Report: Pennsylvania Mother Beats Man with Pipe for Trying to Kiss 9-Year-Old

Shantika Briley was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly beating a man with a pipe when he reportedly sexually assaulted her 9-year-old daughter.

The 35-year-old Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, mom said she caught the presently unnamed 39-year-old man “licking her daughter’s lips and trying to kiss her.” Briley allegedly responded with a pipe, beating the man in the head and face until he fled out the front door with Briley still in pursuit.

Responding officers found them both in his home around 8 p.m. and took Briley into custody and transported the alleged assaulter to a hospital. He reportedly lost consciousness on the way.

Briley has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment but was released after posting a $25,000 bond. As of the time of this writing, she has yet to retain legal counsel. No criminal charges have been filed against the unnamed man, but Briley claims he is being investigated.

Bethlehem authorities have yet to provide comment.