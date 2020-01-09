California Bus Driver Honored for Reuniting Elderly Man with Family

Camille Wilson, a California bus driver, has been given a “hero award” by The Riverside Transit Agency for helping to find and return a missing man with dementia.

The Riverside bus driver was traveling along her usual route in Perris when she received an alert about a missing person — an elderly man suffering from dementia. “They gave a description on our device,” Wilson told a local ABC affiliate on Wednesday.

Because she personally greets each passenger that boards her bus, she immediately realized one of her passengers was the man in question. “They train us on what to do,” she explained. “I was able to put two and two together. When he said he was on his way to the casino — being that there’s no casinos in Perris — that triggered it for me.”

Wilson told the station she “feels good about making a difference” and is “grateful for the recognition” by her employer.