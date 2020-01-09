New York Democrats Move to Register Illegal Aliens, Non-Citizens to Vote

New York State Senate Democrats have advanced a plan that will automatically register to vote all residents who apply for a driver’s licenses — which now includes non-citizens and illegal aliens — unless they “opt-out.”

On Thursday, Senate Senate Democrats passed legislation that will automatically register all residents who obtain driver’s licenses through the New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMVs). As of this year, illegal aliens are able to obtain driver’s licenses in New York, indicating that illegal aliens and non-citizens will only be excluded from the state voter rolls if they check the “opt-out” box before applying for a license.

New York Democrats pitched the legislation as an effort to “reduce the incidence of voter registration fraud and voting fraud,” as well as to “prevent erroneous disfranchisement of eligible citizens, promote greater participation of eligible voters in elections…”

New York May Give Automatic Voter Registration to Illegal Aliens with Driver’s Licenseshttps://t.co/vyi6PtAolo — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) January 8, 2020

Sponsoring the legislation is Democrat Michael Gianaris, and co-sponsors include Democrat Joe Addabbo Jr., Jamaal Bailey, Alessandra Biaggi, John Liu, Neil Breslin, and Liz Krueger.

Currently in New York, American citizens only need a driver’s license to register to vote, and although applicants are required to swear that they are eligible to vote, state election officials have previously admitted that “it’s basically an honor system.”

In June of last year, New York Republicans warned Breitbart News that the ultimate goal of Democrats in the state is to register all noncitizens and illegal aliens to vote in state and federal elections.

In California, where illegal aliens are allowed to obtain driver’s licenses as well, voter fraud has become common across the state. In 2018, the state’s DMV admitted that it had registered 1,500 non-eligible voters, including noncitizens, over the course of just six months.

Government Accountability Institute (GAI) research director Eric Eggers told Breitbart News in 2018 that California’s laws giving driver’s licenses to illegal aliens and its latest law known as “ballot harvesting” — which allows political operatives to collect voters’ ballots and deliver them to polling stations — is potentially contributing to mass voter fraud across the state.

