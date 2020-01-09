Pascagoula, Mississippi, police indicate a homeowner shot and killed an armed burglary suspect Wednesday in broad daylight.

WXXV reports the incident took place just before noon. The homeowner claims the suspect “was burglarizing his home.”

Fox News reports that the homeowner shot the suspect, killing him.

***MEDIA RELEASE: HOMICIDE***

Please see the media release below regarding a homicide in which the armed suspect was shot by the homeowner. More details will be released pending an investigation. pic.twitter.com/u2R6ujsLqP — Pascagoula Police (@pascagoulapd) January 7, 2020

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer is overseeing an investigation of the incident.

On January 7, Breitbart News reported another alleged home invasion in which the suspect was shot in broad daylight. In that incident, a woman arrived at her North Carolina home just after noon to find the front door ajar. She armed herself with a handgun, confronted the suspect, and shot him.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.