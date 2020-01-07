Woman Comes Home to Door Ajar, Shoots Intrusion Suspect

A woman living near Monkey Junction, North Carolina, came home to a door ajar on Monday and proceeded to shoot an intrusion suspect.

WECT 6 reports that the woman came home around 12:35 p.m. and noticed the open door. Once inside the house, she heard the suspect allegedly going room to room. The woman armed herself with a handgun and confronted the suspect.

WWAY TV3 reports that the woman then shot the suspect, leaving him in critical condition. The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Micheal Jarvis.

Jarvis was previously “arrested in New Hanover County in 2018 on burglary charges and was accused of burglary and larceny in 2015 in Charleston, South Carolina.”

