Eight individuals were injured during a mass stabbing early Monday in gun-controlled Colorado.

USA Today reports that the stabbing spree occurred in Colorado Springs and KKTV reports that it lasted roughly 30 minutes.

The attack began where the Midland Trail comes near 8th Street and Cimarron.

Colorado Springs Police Department Sgt. Shawn Peterson indicated the attacker moved down the trail, stabbing people if he could get close to them. “Everywhere he was going, he was trying to come in contact with people and he was injuring them,” Peterson said.

#UPDATE: @CSPDPIO says the man stabbed 8 people who were all taken to the hospital. Officers didn’t know how badly those people were hurt. The stabbings started near 8th & Cimarron and ended near Tejon & Boulder downtown @KKTV11News https://t.co/BG28ov3siK — Jenna Middaugh (@JennaMiddaugh) January 13, 2020

The attack was stopped because some of the victims were able to isolate the suspect for police.

Peterson said, “We were scouring the downtown area to include the parks and the trails looking for the suspect. It wasn’t until some citizens who were dealing with the victims were able to give us a lot more detail where we were able to locate where the suspect was en route to, and we were able to stop him from hurting anybody else.”

