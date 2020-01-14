Franklin Graham: Dems Hate Trump Because He Hasn’t ‘Bowed Down’ to Them

President Donald Trump (L) listens to Billy Graham's eldest son Rev. Franklin Graham during the memorial service for Reverend Billy Graham in the Rotunda of the US Capitol on February 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty

The Rev. Franklin Graham said Monday there has never before been such hatred as that of Democrats and liberal media for President Donald Trump.

Responding to comments by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) that Trump is “impeached for life,” the prominent evangelical leader and son of Billy Graham sent out tweets offering an explanation for the unprecedented hatred for the president shown by his enemies.

“Never before has there been such a level of hatred as we have seen for Donald Trump from the Democrats & liberal media. Why? It may be because he hasn’t bowed down to them,” Graham wrote.

In a separate tweet, Rev. Graham attributed the Democrats’ sham impeachment hearings to purely political motivations, but suggested that they have overplayed their hand.

“This impeachment is about embarrassing President Trump & trying to win the next election,” Graham said. “But I believe American voters see through this never-ending charade.”

Rev. Graham went on to offers prayers that God will “strengthen” President Trump and Vice-President Pence and “protect their families from the false accusations of the left.”

