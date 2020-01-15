Dozens of Kentucky Counties Now Second Amendment Sanctuaries

The movement to protect gun rights is sweeping through Kentucky via dozens of Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions.

The resolutions come after the election of Governor Andy Beshear (D), an outspoken advocate of restricting Second Amendment rights via gun control.

On January 4, Breitbart News reported that numerous counties had already made sanctuary declarations. The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that Cumberland, Harlan, Leslie, and Letcher Counties were among those standing up for gun rights.

By January 14, WBKO reported the number of Second Amendment Sanctuaries in Kentucky was in the “dozens,” with Allen County being one of the latest local governments taking a position against gun control.

Fox 19 reported that Boone County approved a resolution as well. County Commissioner Jesse Brewer spearheaded the resolution, noting, “There are some legislators across the state that are trying to pass what are known as red flag laws, and red flag laws can vary, but they do take a bite out of the Second Amendment and they do infringe upon those rights.”

