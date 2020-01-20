The globalist Davos World Economic Forum begins on Tuesday in Switzerland and for the first time organizers are welcoming young activists to the event, including climate change teen guru Greta Thunberg.

The article on the forum’s website states that “Greta Thunberg is part of a young generation fighting to change the world,” including fighting so-called man-made global warming and “gun violence.”

“The planet’s future is their future, so it’s more important than ever to give them a platform for their voices to be heard,” the article states.

The article profiles ten of the activists, including Thunberg, whom the website states watched a documentary on climate change as an 8-year-old and she “stopped eating, she stopped speaking and she fell into depression” until she took action and started skipping school on Fridays last year to protest. Unlike the others, Thunberg has become something of a household name after her family’s promotion of the teen around the world, including sailing with her dad from Europe to the United States last summer in a solar-powered boat to speak at a United Nation’s climate change summit.

Here are the nine other teens the forum chose to profile and who will be attending the forum this week:

• Salvador Gómez-Colón, 17, lives in Puerto Rico and founded “Light and Hope for Puerto Rico” after Hurricane Maria to distribute solar lights and hand-powered washing machines. He was recognized by President Trump in 2018 and received the President’s Environmental Youth Award from the United State Environmental Protection Agency.

• Autumn Peltier, 15, is from Canada and a member of the Eagle Clan Anishinaabekwe from the Wiikwemkoong First Nation in Northern Ontario. “She has been a ‘water warrior’ since the age of 8, ever since she learned of First Nation communities that couldn’t drink their water due to contamination from industrial activity and oil pipelines,” the website states. Last year, Peltier was named chief water commissioner for her nation and in that role speaks about indigenous and water rights, the website states.

• Ayakha Melithafa, 17, lives in Capetown, South Africa, and is said to be an activist because of droughts and water shortages on her mother’s farm. “In 2019, Ayakha and 15 other children around the world submitted a petition to the U.N. Committee on the Rights of the Child to hold five of the world’s leading economic powers accountable for inaction on the climate crisis,” the website states.

• Cruz Erdmann, 14, was born on the island of Bali but now lives in New Zealand. He is a diver who takes underwater photography and is an activist because he loves the ocean, the website states.

• Fionn Ferreira, 18, lives on an Irish island where he found “microplastic pollution” and won a 2019 Google Science Fair for his technique to remove microplastics from water.

• Melati Wijsen, 19, grew up on the island of Bali “where she encountered a plastic epidemic. Swimming in the seas just off her childhood beach, Melati recalls emerging from the ocean with a plastic bag wrapped around her arm.” She is credited with Bali passing a law to ban “single-use plastic”after she and her sister led a petition drive and held beach clean ups, according to the website.

• Mohamad Al Jounde, 18, grew up in Syria, but fled with his family to Lebanon where he is an advocate for refugees and won an award from MTV for his activism in 2018.

• Naomi Wadler, 13, led a walk-out at her elementary school in Virginia on the one-month anniversary of the shooting by an emotionally disturbed man who had attended Marjory Stoneman High School in Florida. The website said her hope is to end “gun violence.”

• Natasha Mwansa, 18, is from Zambia where she lobbies against child marriage, founded the Natashs Mwansa Foundation and is the youngest recipient of the Worth Health Organization’s Global Health Leaders Award.

The article also provides links to events where the youth will be speaking.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter