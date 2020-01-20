New Jersey Third Congressional District Republican candidate Kate Gibbs said Monday that freshman swing district Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ) has pulled a “bait and switch” on New Jersey voters.
Kate Gibbs — who the Philadelphia Inquirer labeled as the early “front-runner” for the third district Republican nomination in New Jersey — claimed that Kim has fooled New Jersey by saying he is a moderate Democrat.
Kim was one of the many freshmen swing district Democrats who backed both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, charging Trump with abusing the office of the presidency and obstructing Congress.
“Andy Kim pretends to be a moderate. This is not what people voted for. They feel they got a bait and switch,” Gibbs said.
The New Jersey Democrat said that he voted for the articles of impeachment against Trump to protect the sanctity of the office of the presidency.
“This commander-in-chief position is one that I hold so sacred. The trust and the faith the American people put into [it] can’t be shaken,” said Kim, a former national security aide under former President Barack Obama.
Kim defeated incumbent Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-NJ), who helped pass an Obamacare repeal package through the House during Trump’s first term, by less than four thousand votes during the 2018 midterm elections.
Kim represents one of the 13 congressional districts that Trump won by more than six percent during the 2016 presidential election and that Democrats flipped during the 2018 midterm elections.
It might be harder for Andy Kim to get reelected this year. Tom MacArthur posed a pretty big threat with the [Obamacare] repeal. I know that was a big motivator for people. The Republicans who are undecided, who voted for Andy Kim against Tom MacArthur, aren’t voting against [MacArthur] this year.
