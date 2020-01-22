The Illinois GOP is demanding that state officials “who allowed” noncitizens to vote in the 2018 elections be fired from their positions.

As Breitbart News reported, the Illinois Board of Elections confirmed this week that 574 noncitizens were improperly registered to vote, and 19 of those actually voted in the 2018 elections. The hundreds of noncitizens were kept on state voter rolls for more than 500 days before the Secretary of State’s office said the glitch was fixed.

Illinois GOP Chairman Tim Schneider said in a statement that state officials, “who allowed” the noncitizens to remain on the voter rolls and then to vote in the 2018 elections must be fired.

“The Secretary of State’s failure to competently administer the Automatic Voter Registration (AVR) process in Illinois compromises the integrity of our entire election system,” Schneider said. He went on:

Mistakes are made, but when it comes to voting, it simply is inexcusable that non-citizens voted in Illinois and potentially affected the outcome of elections across the state. Those in the Secretary of State’s Office who allowed this to happen should be terminated from their employment with the State. Public hearings in the General Assembly should commence immediately, and the AVR program should be temporarily suspended until we get answers.

Illinois is a sanctuary state that shields criminal illegal aliens from arrest and deportation. The state, like California, allows illegal aliens to obtain driver’s licenses and has an automatic voter registration system for individuals obtaining state IDs.

Non-citizens improperly being added to statewide voter rolls in sanctuary states that provide driver’s licenses to illegal aliens is not uncommon. In 2018, for example, California’s DMV admitted that it had registered 1,500 non-eligible voters, including non-citizens, over six months.

