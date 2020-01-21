574 Non-Citizens in Illinois Kept on Voter Rolls for More Than 500 Days

Hundreds of non-citizens were kept on Illinois voter rolls for more than 500 days before being reported to the Board of Elections by Democrat Secretary of State Jesse White’s office.

As Breitbart News reported, the Illinois Board of Elections confirmed this week that 574 non-citizens were improperly registered to vote, and 19 of those actually voted in the 2018 elections.

White’s office did not inform officials with the Board of Elections until December 18, 2019 — indicating that non-citizens were kept on voter rolls for more than 500 days or over 17 months.

Now, Illinois lawmakers are demanding state election officials testify before them to explain what went wrong, issuing this statement:

As highlighted in that [December 18, 2019] letter, 574 individuals attested to the Secretary of State they were non-citizens of the United States, yet [the Secretary of State] forwarded their information to the State Board of Elections and eventually local election authorities to be registered to vote as part of the automated voter registration program. [Emphasis added] Incredibly, the Secretary of State’s office allowed this “programming error” to continue unabated for over 17 months before informing the Board of Elections and attempting to correct this violation of law. To date, we have no assurance that these self-identified non-citizens are not actually registered to vote in Illinois. [Emphasis added]

White’s office has said the issue has been fixed.

Illinois is a sanctuary state that shields criminal illegal aliens from arrest and deportation. The state, like California, allows illegal aliens to obtain driver’s licenses and has an automatic voter registration system for individuals obtaining state IDs.

Non-citizens improperly being added to statewide voter rolls in sanctuary states that provide driver’s licenses to illegal aliens is not uncommon. In 2018, for example, California’s DMV admitted that it had registered 1,500 non-eligible voters, including non-citizens, over six months.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.