Lindsey Graham: Democrats on ‘Crusade’ to Destroy Trump

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said during a press conference Wednesday Democrats are on a “crusade” to destroy President Donald Trump.

Sens. Graham, Steve Daines (R-MT), and Mike Braun (R-IN) held a press conference Wednesday, lambasting the House Democrat impeachment managers’ arguments against President Donald Trump.

Sen. Daines charged that the Democrats delivered a half-baked argument against the president. The Democrats’ articles of impeachment charge that President Trump abused the office of the presidency and obstructed Congress’s impeachment inquiry against him.

The Montana conservative said:

It reminded me of when I went to high school in Bozeman, Montana; if I turned in a term paper and it was half complete, my teacher would toss it back and tell you me you didn’t get it done, it’s incomplete, and probably give me an F and say try again. That’s what I felt like we saw last night it was an incomplete case they had not done their complete homework.

Sen. Daines said that this has been “the most partisan impeachment process ever seen in the history of this great country.”

Sen. Braun said that Democrats have polarized the country, whereas America “should be syncing up on the cost of health care, infrastructure, stabilizing entitlements.”

Chairman Graham said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nalder (D-NY):

…impeached this president in 48 days. I wouldn’t give them the time of day. They’re on a crusade to destroy this man and they don’t care what they destroy in the process of destroying Donald Trump.

The South Carolina Republican also said, “Every day we’re here doing this is a day that we’re taking away from doing things that really matter.”

Sen. Graham added that Hunter Biden should avoid testifying before Congress because it does not appear that his business practices with Ukrainian oil company Burisma were honest.

Graham said, “Hunter Biden, if he’s got a decent lawyer at all he would claim the Fifth Amendment. Because you get $50,000 a month in 2014 to do what? And when your company gets investigated by the Ukrainian prosecutor the same day, you get on the phone to the State Department and your business partner meets with John Kerry? This dismissal that Hunter Biden did everything on the up and up? I don’t know that he did everything was on the up and up.”