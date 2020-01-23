Richard Burr Distributes Fidget Spinners Before Impeachment Trial

In this photo illustration, a woman holds a fidget spinner, May 5, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Fidget spinners have become the latest toy sensation and some schools have banned them because they've become a distraction. (Photo Illustration by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) reportedly distributed gadgets like fidget spinners and stress balls to his colleagues ahead of the hours-long Senate impeachment trial on Thursday, Roll Call reported.

Burr, who held a “Carolina Cookout”  featuring all-American favorites like hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad, and ice cream as part of Thursday’s weekly lunch, reportedly distributed “an assortment of fidget spinners and other gizmos to his GOP colleagues,” according to Roll Call.

The move follows two days of well-documented boredom among senators, some of whom have dozed off, crafted paper airplanes, and passed notes. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was spotted fiddling with a container holding lozenges and reportedly read the back of the container.

ABC News reporter Ben Siegel reported that Burr also provided stress balls:

GOP senators have been spotted with the gift from their colleague:

Day three of the Senate impeachment trial is currently underway.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.