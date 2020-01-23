Watch Live: Day Three of Senate Impeachment Trial of President Donald Trump

The Senate will start the third day of the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump Wednesday, beginning at 1:00 P.M. Eastern.

The Senate will continue its impeachment trial as the House Democrat impeachment managers will make their case as to why the Senate should vote to convict President Trump. House Democrats charged that President Trump abused the office of the presidency and obstructed Congress’ investigation of the president.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said during a press conference Wednesday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nalder (D-NY):

…impeached this president in 48 days. I wouldn’t give them the time of day. They’re on a crusade to destroy this man and they don’t care what they destroy in the process of destroying Donald Trump.

The South Carolina Republican also said, “Every day we’re here doing this is a day that we’re taking away from doing things that really matter.”

Sen. Daines charged that the Democrats delivered a half-baked argument against the president. The Democrats’ articles of impeachment charge that President Trump abused the office of the presidency and obstructed Congress’s impeachment inquiry against him.

The Montana conservative said:

It reminded me of when I went to high school in Bozeman, Montana; if I turned in a term paper and it was half complete, my teacher would toss it back and tell you me you didn’t get it done, it’s incomplete, and probably give me an F and say try again. That’s what I felt like we saw last night it was an incomplete case they had not done their complete homework.

Sen. Braun said that Democrats have polarized the country, whereas America “should be syncing up on the cost of health care, infrastructure, stabilizing entitlements.”

During his opening argument, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Schiff referred to Russia over 30 times. Schiff said that Trump “embraced Russian activity and disinformation” rather aiding American allies in Ukraine.

