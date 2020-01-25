Friday’s March for Life drew thousands to the nation’s capital to stand up for the unborn and featured a number of popular memes with a pro-life spin.

Thousands of supporters and activists attended the 47th annual March for Life, many of whom crafted signs with a pro-life spin on popular memes, which Breitbart News captured.

“Baby Yoda is pro-life,” one sign read alongside a depiction of baby Yoda — a meme that quickly became popular following Disney’s release of The Mandalorian.

“The Mandalorian saved a baby,” one sign read. “You should too.”

“Judge me by my size, do you? Size matters not,” another sign read with a picture of Yoda. Similarly, another attendee held a sign reading, “Abortion is for the dark side.”

Another attendee was spotted wearing a sweatshirt featuring an image of baby Yoda. It read, “Pro-Life Club.”

Other signs included a Kermit the Frog sipping tea meme with the word “Abortion” above the image. One sign simply read, “Abortion is cringe.”

“You heard it. Scream it from the mountaintops,” a pro-life marcher shouted.

Friday’s March for Life also featured President Trump, the first sitting president to speak at the annual event.

“It is my profound honor to be the first president in history to attend the March for Life,” Trump told the crowd. “Today, as President of the United States, I am truly proud to stand with you.”

“All of us here today understand an eternal truth. Every child is a precious and sacred gift from God,” Trump said. “When we see the image of a baby in the womb, we glimpse the majesty of God’s creation.”

“Young people are the heart of the March for Life, and it’s your generation that’s making the pro-life, pro-family nation,” he continued, promising to continue to stand up for life.

“They are coming after me because I am fighting for you and those who do not have a voice,” Trump added.