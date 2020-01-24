Donald Trump at March for Life: ‘Every Child Is a Sacred Gift from God’

President Donald Trump spoke at the March for Life on Friday in Washington, DC, marking a historic first for a sitting president of the United States.

“As president of the United States, I am truly proud to stand with you,” he said.

Trump thanked young pro-life leaders for leading the next generation of activists and women and mothers.

“Today, we celebrate you and we declare that mothers are heroes,” he said.

The president said he would keep fighting for pro-life issues, despite attacks from the left.

“They are coming after me because I am fighting for you and those who do not have a voice,” he said.

The crowd loudly booed as the president noted that Democrats only increased the support for late-term abortion and abortion on demand.

“Every life brings joy into this world,” Trump said, adding that every life “born and unborn was made in the image of God.”

Thousands of pro-life supporters gathered on the National Mall hours ahead of the president’s speech, some waving “Pro-Life Voices for Trump” and others that read “Most Pro-Life President.”

Hundreds of pro-life supporters also showed support for the president by wearing MAGA hats.

The March for Life protests the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court Decision Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion in the United States, resulting in the deaths of an estimated 60 million unborn children.

The president was greeted with a roar of approval by supporters of the pro-life movement and chants of “four more years!”

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen also addressed the crowd via video from Rome where they are visiting the Vatican.