Live Updates*** Impeachment Trial: Team Trump Continues Opening Arguments

President Donald Trump’s lawyers will continue to make opening arguments on Monday.

Trump’s team has about 20 more hours to present their arguments, but they are not expected to use all of their allotted time.

All times eastern.

1:05 PM: Senate Chaplain mentions Kobe Bryant’s and Gianna Bryant’s death before the trial resumes. McConnell wishes Chief Justice Roberts a happy birthday.

12:50 PM: A friendly reminder about the “Impeachment Hoax” hearing from Trump:

Senate hearing on the Impeachment Hoax starts today at 1:00 P.M. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020

New Murkowski statement to @Newsy: She reiterates she has been curious about what John Bolton "might have to say." Says the time to decide on witnesses is almost here but wants to wait until opening arguments conclude. #ImpeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/Jinz8TctxS — Patrick Terpstra (@PatrickTerpstra) January 27, 2020

Rep. Doug Collins: "Do not get distracted by the shiny objects of saying 'we need witnesses' or Bolton's new manuscript or anything else. Don't lose sight of the fact that the facts haven't changed." https://t.co/5CPWgWdxW1 pic.twitter.com/xEsMQ3rfkF — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) January 27, 2020

My statement on Bolton developments. pic.twitter.com/3M59J7suts — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) January 27, 2020

12:45 PM: More pressure could be put on Chief Justice Roberts:

This careful reading of Senate Rules VII and XXIV could change everything: It explains what Chief Justice Roberts can do as presiding officer if the House Impeachment Managers invoke his subpoena power. Read closely:https://t.co/TogTohOQkB — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) January 27, 2020