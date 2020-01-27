***Live Updates*** Impeachment Trial: Team Trump Continues Opening Arguments

President Donald Trump’s lawyers will continue to make opening arguments on Monday.

Trump’s team has about 20 more hours to present their arguments, but they are not expected to use all of their allotted time.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

1:05 PM: Senate Chaplain mentions Kobe Bryant’s and Gianna Bryant’s death before the trial resumes. McConnell wishes Chief Justice Roberts a happy birthday.

12:50 PM: A friendly reminder about the “Impeachment Hoax” hearing from Trump:

12:45 PM: More pressure could be put on Chief Justice Roberts:

