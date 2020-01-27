Suspect Caught After 911 Call to Get Medical Help for Gunshot Wound

A wounded Richland County, South Carolina, home intrusion suspect was caught after fleeing to a hotel where had a 911 call placed to get medical help.

Fox 57 reports that 21-year-old Joseph Harkless allegedly shot through the rear glass door of home and the homeowner returned fired, striking Harkless in the upper body.

Harkless allegedly “ran from the home and stole a running vehicle from the driveway next door.” He then went to a hotel and allegedly asked them to call 911 so he could get medical help.

WOLO reports that Harkless had allegedly gone through a break up with “a family member of the homeowner” and “made threats to shoot her and her family.”

Harkless now faces charges which include “three counts of attempted murder.”

